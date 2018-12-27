Driver charged in DC crash that killed mayor of Alaska town and her mother

The Baltimore man was arrested Thursday and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He was behind the wheel when the bus made a left turn from 7th Street Northwest onto Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, striking a mayor of an Alaskan town and her mother in the crosswalk.

WASHINGTON — The driver of a tour bus that struck and killed two tourists on Dec. 19 near the National Mall has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Gerard Derrick James, 45, of Baltimore, was arrested Thursday. He was behind the wheel when the bus made a left turn from 7th Street Northwest onto Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 9:39 p.m., striking both 61-year-old Monica Adams Carlson, of Skagway, Alaska, and her mother, 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams, of Elbe, Washington.

Carlson and Adams, who were both in the crosswalk, later died in a hospital.

Carlson was the mayor of Skagway and had been in D.C. with Adams to tour the White House as guests of Sen. Dan Sullivan. She had one more year in her term as mayor of Skagway, which is located about 100 miles north of Juneau.

Carlson had also worked as the director of tour operations for the Skagway Street Car Tour.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.