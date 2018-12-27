202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Driver charged in DC…

Driver charged in DC crash that killed mayor of Alaska town and her mother

By Jack Pointer December 27, 2018 10:31 am 12/27/2018 10:31am
8 Shares
Monica Carlson shortly after being sworn in as Skagway's mayor in October 2017. (Courtesy Steve Hites)

WASHINGTON — The driver of a tour bus that struck and killed two tourists on Dec. 19 near the National Mall has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Gerard Derrick James, 45, of Baltimore, was arrested Thursday. He was behind the wheel when the bus made a left turn from 7th Street Northwest onto Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest at 9:39 p.m., striking both 61-year-old Monica Adams Carlson, of Skagway, Alaska, and her mother, 85-year-old Cora Louise Adams, of Elbe, Washington.

Carlson and Adams, who were both in the crosswalk, later died in a hospital.

Carlson was the mayor of Skagway and had been in D.C. with Adams to tour the White House as guests of Sen. Dan Sullivan. She had one more year in her term as mayor of Skagway, which is located about 100 miles north of Juneau.

Carlson had also worked as the director of tour operations for the Skagway Street Car Tour.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
crime jack pointer Local News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500