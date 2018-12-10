DC police investigate fatal shooting in Southeast

A 37-year-old man died Monday afternoon after suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Southeast D.C.

Just after noon on Monday, District police responded to reports of gunshots on the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE and found Richard Lee Dudley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services transported Dudley to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Metro police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homicide. If you have information about the case, call the police at 202-727-9099.

