202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » Arrest made in November…

Arrest made in November DC gunshot killing

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP December 30, 2018 10:45 am 12/30/2018 10:45am
Share

WASHINGTON — Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force Sunday arrested a man wanted for a fatal Nov. 7 shooting in the District.

Police arrested Antonio Booze, 46, of no fixed address.

A warrant charges Booze with second-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of 37-year-old Eugene Johnson of Southwest D.C. on the unit block of Galveston Place SW.

Last week, police asked for help in finding Booze, whom they described as armed and dangerous.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Antonio Booze colleen kelleher crime Eugene Johnson Latest News Local News murder Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Top photos of 2018 from The Associated Press

The year was one of political drama. major tragedies and royal celebrations. See some of the best photos of the year.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500