Arrest made in November DC gunshot killing

WASHINGTON — Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force Sunday arrested a man wanted for a fatal Nov. 7 shooting in the District.

Police arrested Antonio Booze, 46, of no fixed address.

A warrant charges Booze with second-degree murder while armed in the shooting death of 37-year-old Eugene Johnson of Southwest D.C. on the unit block of Galveston Place SW.

Last week, police asked for help in finding Booze, whom they described as armed and dangerous.

