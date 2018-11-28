Police searching for DC man connected to fatal Benning Road shooting

D.C. police named Malik Morris, 20, of Northeast D.C. as a suspect in a shooting Monday that killed one man and wounded another.

WASHINGTON — A man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this week in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police named Malik Morris, 20, of Northeast D.C. as a suspect in a shooting Monday that killed one man and wounded another. Morris is wanted for first-degree murder while armed (premeditated), police said.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police said officers responded to the 1800 block of Benning Road Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. There, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

One of victims died at the scene. Police have identified him as Randall Francis, 20, of Southeast D.C. The other victim was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

NBC Washington reported that Francis was a valedictorian graduate of Eastern High School, and had worked as a photographer and model.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Morris is or who knows about the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or anonymously text a tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

