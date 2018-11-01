Neighbor and teen charged in burning of DC woman

In videos posted on social media, Stephanie Chase Wheeler suddenly ignited, laying on the ground in the crowd - her upper body engulfed in flames as people nearby try to put them out.

WASHINGTON – A D.C. woman doused in gasoline and set on fire is slowly beginning her recovery. Her family says they’re thankful police have charged two women in the crime.

There is now an online fundraiser for the mother of four, who will be scarred for life following the neighborhood fight.

D.C. Police are examining the multiple videos taken of a neighborhood fight in Southeast, posted Sunday on social media. In them, they can see Stephanie Chase Wheeler suddenly ignite laying on the ground in the crowd – her upper body engulfed in flames as people nearby try to put them out.

Investigators say Wheeler was attempting to break up a fight between her daughter and another teenager.

Police arrested Mylan Barnes, 17, and 39-year-old Darielle Gross both of Southeast D.C. They are charged with assault with intent to kill.

Wheeler’s daughter, Sade Chase, shared an online fundraiser for her care, posting on Facebook: “My mother is doing amazing. Her face will forever be pretty, beautiful scars and all.

