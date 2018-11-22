202.5
Home » Washington, DC News » For many DC-area residents,…

For many DC-area residents, Turkey Bowl is part of Thanksgiving festivities

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP November 22, 2018 6:45 pm 11/22/2018 06:45pm
Share

Despite a cold Thanksgiving morning, hundreds of faithful high school football fans braved the frigid temperatures for the 49th annual Turkey Bowl. See photos and video.

WASHINGTON — Despite a cold Thanksgiving morning, hundreds of faithful high school football fans braved the frigid temperatures for the 49th annual Turkey Bowl.

For H.D. Woodson and Ballou high schools’ football teams, the game was a fight for the title of D.C.’s high school champions.

With a touchdown in overtime, the H.D. Woodson Warriors came out on top with an 18-12 win over the Ballou Knights. The game’s outcome settles a score for the Warriors that lost to the Knights in last year’s Turkey Bowl.

Don Hursey, of Bowie, Maryland, is an H.D. Woodson graduate and said he hasn’t missed a game in 40 years since he played football for the team in 1978.

“This is the coldest one I’ve been to, though. It’s normally a little warmer than this,” Hursey said.

For many D.C.-area residents, the Turkey Bowl is more than a football game — it’s an important part of Thanksgiving Day festivities.

“There are so many people in these stands today who played football in D.C., myself included, who’ve been a part of this tradition and they’re here. It’s almost like a homecoming,” said Ward 7 D.C. Council member Vincent Gray, who is a Dunbar High School graduate.

In the stands, it was also a reunion for many former players who, at one time, found themselves on the field in a Turkey Bowl. Danny Johnson, who was a high school wide receiver, was on the field in 2010 and said his Turkey Bowl was very special.

“You have homecoming, but this is even bigger than homecoming. It’s like a real family atmosphere, so it’s big for the players and the people in the stands,” Johnson said.

In the stands for Ballou, Laquetta Jones cheered on her two sons, who play for the Knights.

“It’s great to see the kids come together and just bring the camaraderie together,” Jones said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
ballou high school H.D. Woodson High School high school football Local News mike murillo Other Sports News Sports turkey bowl Washington, DC News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Today in History: Nov. 22
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note