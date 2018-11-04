DC police release photo of suspect in Saturday homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department released a photo Sunday of a man suspected of killing Nazir Ahmad of Laurel, Maryland at a store in Northeast D.C. on Saturday morning.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department released a photo Sunday of the man suspected of killing 68-year-old Nazir Ahmad of Laurel, Maryland at a store in Northeast D.C. on Saturday morning.

Just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, police from the 5th District responded to a call on the 900 block of Brentwood Road. They found Ahmad suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ahmad was transferred to the hospital where he later died.

A photo of the suspect was captured by a surveillance camera.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in Washington, D.C. Those with information can call the police at 202-727-9099 or send a text message to 50411.

The location of the shooting is seen in the map below:

