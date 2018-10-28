202
Home » Washington, DC News » Suspicious package found outside…

Suspicious package found outside Russian Embassy

By Hallie Mellendorf October 28, 2018 9:39 pm 10/28/2018 09:39pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Secret Service personnel responded to the Russian Embassy Sunday evening after an unattended package was discovered outside the building.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Secret Service agents were dispatched to the embassy to clear the unattended package, according to an agency spokesperson. The package has since been cleared.

Road closures were briefly in effect around the embassy, located on Wisconsin Avenue.

Below is a map of the embassy:

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News Russian Embassy suspicious package Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands of runners embark on Marine Corps Marathon

Thousands of runners, from active duty Marines and veterans to cancer survivors and amputees, set off on the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon this morning. See photos and videos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500