Suspicious package found outside Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON — Secret Service personnel responded to the Russian Embassy Sunday evening after an unattended package was discovered outside the building.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., Secret Service agents were dispatched to the embassy to clear the unattended package, according to an agency spokesperson. The package has since been cleared.

Road closures were briefly in effect around the embassy, located on Wisconsin Avenue.

Below is a map of the embassy:

