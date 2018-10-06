PinkTax: No more sales tax on feminine hygiene products in DC

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that the District will no longer charge sales tax on feminine hygiene products effective as of Monday, Oct. 1.

In her tweet posted Friday afternoon, she wrote, “Because feminine hygiene is a necessity, not a luxury. #PinkTax.”

Women pay more than men for shampoo, razors, shaving cream and other products, consumer retail experts say. Experts refer to it as a “pink tax.”

The new tax exemption includes tampons, sanitary napkins, menstrual cups and “comparable products.”

The post from Bowser says, “DC stands with women and understands that feminine hygiene products are basic necessities!”

The general sales tax in D.C. is now 6 percent as of Monday, increased from 5.75 percent.

