202
Home » Washington, DC News » Person stabbed on Green…

Person stabbed on Green Line train in DC

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith October 5, 2018 2:32 pm 10/05/2018 02:32pm
11 Shares
The suspect in a stabbing aboard a Green Line Metro train Friday afternoon. (Courtesy Metro Transit Police)

WASHINGTON – A person was stabbed on a Green Line train heading toward Branch Avenue at the Navy Yard station just before 1 p.m. Friday.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Buchanan said a person was being taken to a hospital from the station in what initially appeared to be critical condition.

Trains were suspended through the Navy Yard station for a brief time. By 1:15 p.m., trains were passing through Navy Yard Station again but were single-tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia and were not stopping at Navy Yard. At 2 p.m., the station was being served again, but the single-tracking continued.

At about 2:30, Metro said the New Jersey Avenue entrance is closed, but the Half Street entrance is still open.

Metro Transit Police released a picture of the suspect. They said he may have cut himself during the incident, and advised people not to do anything other than call 911 if they see him.

The transit police preliminarily identified the victim as a man. They think the suspect and victim knew each other, and that the suspect left the station from the New Jersey Avenue exit and ran east toward the CVS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News max smith metro stabbing Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol, as well as the Hart Senate Office Building.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500