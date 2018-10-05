Person stabbed on Green Line train in DC

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Buchanan said a person was being taken to a hospital from the Navy Yard station in what initially appeared to be critical condition.

WASHINGTON – A person was stabbed on a Green Line train heading toward Branch Avenue at the Navy Yard station just before 1 p.m. Friday.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Buchanan said a person was being taken to a hospital from the station in what initially appeared to be critical condition.

Trains were suspended through the Navy Yard station for a brief time. By 1:15 p.m., trains were passing through Navy Yard Station again but were single-tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia and were not stopping at Navy Yard. At 2 p.m., the station was being served again, but the single-tracking continued.

At about 2:30, Metro said the New Jersey Avenue entrance is closed, but the Half Street entrance is still open.

Metro Transit Police released a picture of the suspect. They said he may have cut himself during the incident, and advised people not to do anything other than call 911 if they see him.

The transit police preliminarily identified the victim as a man. They think the suspect and victim knew each other, and that the suspect left the station from the New Jersey Avenue exit and ran east toward the CVS.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.