3 DC firefighters among 4 sent to hospital after Northeast house fire

WASHINGTON — Four people, including three firefighters are in the hospital after a fire broke out in a Northeast D.C. home Wednesday night.

Fire through the roof - 2700 block of 12th Street, NE.#DCBravest have evacuated property. Exterior attack in progress. pic.twitter.com/K0gh8oxK8w — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 18, 2018

Firefighters responded to a single family detached home on the 2700 block of 12th Street shortly after 10 p.m., where a fire was blazing through the roof.

Firefighters evacuated the home and battled the blaze from the outside for more than an hour.

A firefighter was evaluated on the scene and someone inside the home was also being treated by medics on the scene. That person is among the four people transported to the hospital.

The fire has blocked 12th Street NE between Franklin Street NE and Rhode Island Avenue NE.It’s expected to be closed all morning.

Fire officials did not name a cause of the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire broke out.

