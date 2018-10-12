202
No charges in Green Line stabbing

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith October 12, 2018 11:10 am 10/12/2018 11:10am
WASHINGTON — A stabbing on a Green Line train last week will not lead to any criminal charges, D.C. police said Friday.

The investigation, including interviews with those involved and video from the 7000 Series railcar where the incident took place, showed the person initially identified as a suspect by police and the person taken to the hospital as a victim were both fighting each other on the train near Navy Yard.

No one else was hurt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined prosecution in the case, and the case is now closed, D.C. police said in an email.

D.C. police took over the case from Metro Transit Police, who were able to quickly identify the man with dyed red hair by name due to previous interactions with him

