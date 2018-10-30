202
Home » Washington, DC News » Man shot, killed in…

Man shot, killed in Northeast DC

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim October 30, 2018 11:54 pm 10/30/2018 11:54pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C., police said.

D.C. police have identified the victim as Terrance Johnson, 26, of Southeast D.C.

Around 11:09 a.m., police said officers responded to the 5000 block of Fitch Place Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police said first responders found that the victim had died at the scene. His body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime dc police fatal dc shooting fatal shooting Local News Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Must see: Drag queens run in heels

The Marine Corps Marathon was last Sunday but let’s see those runners do it in heels, like those who ran the 32nd annual 17th Street High Heel race. See photos.

500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500