Man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Northeast D.C., police said.

D.C. police have identified the victim as Terrance Johnson, 26, of Southeast D.C.

Around 11:09 a.m., police said officers responded to the 5000 block of Fitch Place Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police said first responders found that the victim had died at the scene. His body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to 50411.

