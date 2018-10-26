Man gets 16 years for 2007 killing of Ben’s Chili Bowl cook

A D.C. man whom prosecutors call the ringleader of a 2007 carjacking murder in the District has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Kadeem Quarles, 27, was sentenced Thursday in the death of Timothy Spicer, 25, on Nov. 17, 2007, near the Anacostia Metro station in Southeast, said U.S. Attorney Jesse K. Liu in a statement. Quarles pleaded guilty in April of this year to second-degree murder while armed. After his prison term, he’ll be on five years of supervised release.

Liu’s office said in a joint statement with D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham that Spicer drove to the Metro station to meet a woman at about 9:15 that night. The woman got into the car and directed him to drive to Shannon Place, in Southeast. She was in on the plot to steal Spicer’s car, the prosecutors said.

Once they got to Shannon Place, the woman got out of the car and Quarles and Maurice Blakey got in and began to rob Spicer, the statement said. When he started to fight back, Blakey shot him in the back. Spicer ran back to the Metro station and died of his wounds at a hospital later.

Blakey was sentenced in February to 22 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder while armed. Two men whom Liu described as lookouts — Joseph Minor and Randolph Williams — have pleaded guilty in the killing as well. Minor, who is already in jail for another murder, was sentenced to eight and a half years; Williams pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and will be sentenced next year.

Spicer worked for nine years at Ben’s Chili Bowl, in Northwest D.C. It took seven years for D.C. detectives to link a pair of sunglasses found on Williams when he was arrested to Spicer.

