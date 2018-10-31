Fox break-in suspect made recent threats, DC prosecutors say

The man who was shot by a security guard inside a local television station had previously sent threatening emails to Fox 5, according to prosecutors.

Charging documents in the burglary case against George Lee Odemns III allege that he had contacted Fox News via email on several occasions, including September 2017 and May of this year.

“In these emails, the defendant makes reference to having his communications intercepted … how he is tired of [news outlets] reporting events and having nothing be done about it, and other disjointed statements,” according to the document.

According to police, Odemns implied in a 2017 email to Fox News that “the only thing left is death” and made other threatening statements.

Odemns is being held until a Thursday preliminary hearing in D.C. Superior Court.

WTOP reported earlier Odemns had a history of filing what one judge called “irrational” lawsuits, which have all been dismissed.

In 2016, Odemns filed suit against the Trump Organization. A federal judge in the District wrote: “The Court concludes that what factual contentions are identifiable are baseless, irrational and wholly incredible.”

Prosecutors and Odemns’ public defender did not immediately respond to questions about whether Odemns’ competency — his ability to take responsibility for his decisions or actions — would be raised in upcoming hearings.