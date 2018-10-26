DC set to expand pick-up/drop-off zone program

The District hopes to expand its pilot program of pick-up/drop-off zones at five other locations. The 24-hour zones will be exclusively used for pick-ups/drop-offs and commercial loading, and parking will be restricted.

WASHINGTON — The District will expand its pilot program of pick-up/drop-off zones at five more locations.

The planned expansion follows the successful nightlife pilot zones on Connecticut Avenue and 18th Street Northwest near Dupont Circle.

The 24-hour zones will be exclusively used for pick-ups/drop-offs and commercial loading. Parking will be restricted so passenger and commercial loading can happen at the curb, out of travel lanes. With this phase of dedicated curbside areas, the city said, officials will see “if compliance improves by streamlining signage and not allowing parking at any time of the day.”

“Our goal with the expansion of this pilot is to reduce conflicts between vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement Friday.

The 24-hour areas include …

14th and U streets Northwest

West curbside of the 1900 block of 14th

East curbside of the 2000 block of 14th

Smithsonian National Zoo

East curbside of the 2900 block of Connecticut

Maine Avenue Southwest (The Wharf)

South curbside of the 800 block of Maine

Georgetown

East curbside of the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest

NoMa/Union Market

West curbside of the 1200 block of Sixth Street Northeast

These would be in addition to the already-existing zones in Dupont Circle (in effect 10 p.m.–7 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays) …

East and west curbsides of the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Connecticut

East and west curbsides of the 1200 block of 18th

The expanded pilot will begin after a 30-day notice and public comment period, city officials said. All comments must be filed in writing with the District Department of Transportation, Transportation Operations Administration at 55 M St. SE.

Below is a map of the existing zones (in red) and the proposed zones (in black).

