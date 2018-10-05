202
Home » Washington, DC News » Crash involving Metrobus, van…

Crash involving Metrobus, van sends 9 people to hospital

By Jack Moore October 5, 2018 12:52 pm 10/05/2018 12:52pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A crash involving a Metrobus and a van in Southeast D.C. sent nine people to the hospital with minor injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the crash happened near 22nd Street and Alabama Avenue in Southeast. A total of nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a spokesman said.

The driver of the van also had minor injuries but refused treatment.

Metro Transit Police are investigating the crash.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
d.c. fire and ems Local News metrobus Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scenes from Kavanaugh protests

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters marched along Constitution Avenue to the Supreme Court Building and then protested inside the Capitol, as well as the Hart Senate Office Building.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500