Changes may be coming to Airbnb-type rentals in D.C.

A move to amend short term rental rules in D.C. is making its way through the city council. The effort would create a scheme for licensing the rentals, allow the rentals to take place only in a homeowner's primary residence and limit the rentals to a total of 90 days a year.

WASHINGTON — A move to amend short term rental rules in D.C. is making its way through the city council.

The effort — which is still open to amendments — would create a scheme for licensing the rentals, allow the rentals to take place only in a homeowner’s primary residence and limit the rentals to a total of 90 days a year.

Numbers of council members said Tuesday they’ll await discussion on the proposed rules until the measure is further along in the process.

“We’re gonna have fun!” with that, council chair Phil Mendelson joked sarcastically.

Legislation to make changes to the “Short-term Rental Regulation and Affordable Housing Protection Act of 2010” next is before D.C.’s council for a second reading in two weeks or, possibly at the next regular meeting on Nov. 13.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.