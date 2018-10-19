Car registrations go digital with new DC app

The Digital Vehicle Registration Card and Sticker are designed to look like the original paper card and sticker that residents are issued, and comes with a bar code that contains important information.

WASHINGTON — D.C. residents can now access their vehicle registration card on their phones thanks to a new app.

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out the app and Digital Vehicle Registration Card and Sticker this week, which gives District residents the option to carry their vehicle registration card on their smartphone.

The Digital Vehicle Registration Card and Sticker are designed to look like the original paper card and sticker that residents are issued, and comes with a bar code that contains important information like residents’ name and address, vehicle information, tag number and parking permits.

While both the paper and digital registration cards are valid documents, the D.C. DMV says that vehicle owners are still required to keep their registration sticker on the inside, driver side of the windshield.

But, the digital card should be accepted by law enforcement and other agencies as proof of D.C. vehicle registration.

The app is available for to iOS and Android users.

