Beach Drive reopened after 2-vehicle crash, vehicle entrapment thwarts traffic

WASHINGTON — Parts of Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. were closed for nearly four hours after a two-vehicle crash in which a person became trapped inside one of the vehicles. The roof of one of the cars had to be cut off to get a patient out.

The accident happened at around 6:30 a.m., on the 2400 block of Beach Drive Northwest, just south of the zoo tunnel below the Calvert Street bridge.

Police say the person has been extracted from the vehicle.

Four people have been transported to the hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. One person has critical injuries and three others have serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

