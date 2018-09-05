Nation’s Escape Triathlon to close streets, restrict parking

A triathlon will close several streets in D.C. on Sunday, Sept. 9, as athletes take to the roads.
The Nation’s Escape Triathlon will close the Whitehurst Freeway between M Street Northwest and 27th Street Northwest starting at 5 a.m. Sept. 9.
The following closures will start at about 7 a.m., with various times for reopening:
2018 EVENTS DC NATION’S TRI
BIKE ROUTE TURN BY TURN
Mile Mark
First Bike
Last Bike
Start @Independence Ave/ Ohio Dr SW
Start
7:20 AM
10:15 AM
Merge left onto Rock Creek Pkwy
0.5
7:21 AM
10:03 AM
Turnaround at Shoreham Dr NW
3.2
7:27 AM
10:20 AM
Exit left from Rock Creek Pkwy to K St NW
5.0
7:32 AM
10:31 AM
Turn right on K St NW
5.1
7:32 AM
10:31 AM
Merge onto the Whitehurst Frwy
5.2
7:32 AM
10:32 AM
Turnaround at Whitehurst Frwy and M St NW
5.9
7:34 AM
10:36 AM
Exit the Whitehurst Frwy toward Potomac Frwy
6.6
7:35 AM
10:41 AM
Merge onto the Potomac Frwy
6.9
7:36 AM
10:43 AM
Turnaround on Potomac Frwy
7.5
7:38 AM
10:46 AM
Merge left toward E St Expressway
7.6
7:38 AM
10:47 AM
Enter E St Expressway
7.8
7:38 AM
10:48 AM
Turn left on 20th St NW
8.2
7:39 AM
10:51 AM
Turn left on E St NW
8.3
7:40 AM
10:51 AM
Merge right onto Potomac Frwy
8.7
7:41 AM
10:54 AM
Exit Potomac Frwy toward 27th St NW
9.0
7:41 AM
10:56 AM
Turn left on 27th St NW
9.1
7:41 AM
10:56 AM
Turn right on Virginia Ave NW
9.2
7:42 AM
10:57 AM
Turn right on Rock Creek Pkwy – BEGIN 2ND LOOP
9.3
7:42 AM
10:58 AM
Turnaround at Shoreham Dr NW
11.2
7:47 AM
11:10 AM
Exit left from Rock Creek Pkwy to K St NW
13.0
7:51 AM
11:21 AM
Turn right on K St NW
13.1
7:51 AM
11:21 AM
Merge onto the Whitehurst Frwy
13.2
7:51 AM
11:22 AM
Turnaround at Whitehurst Frwy and M St NW
13.9
7:53 AM
11:26 AM
Exit the Whitehurst Frwy toward Potomac Frwy
14.6
7:55 AM
11:31 AM
Merge onto the Potomac Frwy
14.9
7:56 AM
11:33 AM
Turnaround on Potomac Frwy
15.5
7:57 AM
11:36 AM
Merge left toward E St Expressway
15.6
7:57 AM
11:37 AM
Enter E St Expressway
15.9
7:58 AM
11:39 AM
Turn left on 20th St NW
16.3
7:59 AM
11:41 AM
Turn left on E St NW
16.4
7:59 AM
11:42 AM
Merge right onto Potomac Frwy
16.8
8:00 AM
11:45 AM
Exit Potomac Frwy toward 27th St NW
17.0
8:01 AM
11:46 AM
Turn left on 27th St NW
17.1
8:01 AM
11:46 AM
Turn right on Virginia Ave NW
17.2
8:01 AM
11:47 AM
Turn left on Rock Creek Pkwy – END 2ND LOOP
17.3
8:01 AM
11:48 AM
Merge onto Ohio Dr SW
18.1
8:03 AM
11:53 AM
Merge onto Independence Ave SW
18.4
8:04 AM
11:55 AM
Turn right on 14th St SW
19.4
8:06 AM
12:16 PM
Merge into 395 HOV Lanes
20.0
8:08 AM
12:20 PM
Turnaround on HOV Lane near S. Fern St overpass
21.8
8:12 AM
12:31 PM
Exit HOV Lanes and merge onto 14th St SW
23.4
8:16 AM
12:41 PM
Turn left onto Independence Ave SW
23.9
8:17 AM
12:44 PM
FINISH @ Independence Ave (west of W. Basin Dr)
24.6
8:19 AM
12:48 PM
Those looking to park in the area should be aware that tight restrictions will be in place. Police urge drivers to pay attention to the posted emergency no-parking signs. All vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed, the police said.