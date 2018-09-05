Nation’s Escape Triathlon to close streets, restrict parking

A triathlon will close several streets in D.C. on Sunday, Sept. 9, as athletes take to the roads.

WASHINGTON — A triathlon will close several streets in D.C. on Sunday as athletes take to the roads.

The Nation’s Escape Triathlon will close the Whitehurst Freeway between M Street Northwest and 27th Street Northwest starting at 5 a.m. Sept. 9.

The following closures will start at about 7 a.m., with various times for reopening:

2018 EVENTS DC NATION’S TRI

BIKE ROUTE TURN BY TURN Mile Mark First Bike Last Bike Start @Independence Ave/ Ohio Dr SW Start 7:20 AM 10:15 AM Merge left onto Rock Creek Pkwy 0.5 7:21 AM 10:03 AM Turnaround at Shoreham Dr NW 3.2 7:27 AM 10:20 AM Exit left from Rock Creek Pkwy to K St NW 5.0 7:32 AM 10:31 AM Turn right on K St NW 5.1 7:32 AM 10:31 AM Merge onto the Whitehurst Frwy 5.2 7:32 AM 10:32 AM Turnaround at Whitehurst Frwy and M St NW 5.9 7:34 AM 10:36 AM Exit the Whitehurst Frwy toward Potomac Frwy 6.6 7:35 AM 10:41 AM Merge onto the Potomac Frwy 6.9 7:36 AM 10:43 AM Turnaround on Potomac Frwy 7.5 7:38 AM 10:46 AM Merge left toward E St Expressway 7.6 7:38 AM 10:47 AM Enter E St Expressway 7.8 7:38 AM 10:48 AM Turn left on 20th St NW 8.2 7:39 AM 10:51 AM Turn left on E St NW 8.3 7:40 AM 10:51 AM Merge right onto Potomac Frwy 8.7 7:41 AM 10:54 AM Exit Potomac Frwy toward 27th St NW 9.0 7:41 AM 10:56 AM Turn left on 27th St NW 9.1 7:41 AM 10:56 AM Turn right on Virginia Ave NW 9.2 7:42 AM 10:57 AM Turn right on Rock Creek Pkwy – BEGIN 2ND LOOP 9.3 7:42 AM 10:58 AM Turnaround at Shoreham Dr NW 11.2 7:47 AM 11:10 AM Exit left from Rock Creek Pkwy to K St NW 13.0 7:51 AM 11:21 AM Turn right on K St NW 13.1 7:51 AM 11:21 AM Merge onto the Whitehurst Frwy 13.2 7:51 AM 11:22 AM Turnaround at Whitehurst Frwy and M St NW 13.9 7:53 AM 11:26 AM Exit the Whitehurst Frwy toward Potomac Frwy 14.6 7:55 AM 11:31 AM Merge onto the Potomac Frwy 14.9 7:56 AM 11:33 AM Turnaround on Potomac Frwy 15.5 7:57 AM 11:36 AM Merge left toward E St Expressway 15.6 7:57 AM 11:37 AM Enter E St Expressway 15.9 7:58 AM 11:39 AM Turn left on 20th St NW 16.3 7:59 AM 11:41 AM Turn left on E St NW 16.4 7:59 AM 11:42 AM Merge right onto Potomac Frwy 16.8 8:00 AM 11:45 AM Exit Potomac Frwy toward 27th St NW 17.0 8:01 AM 11:46 AM Turn left on 27th St NW 17.1 8:01 AM 11:46 AM Turn right on Virginia Ave NW 17.2 8:01 AM 11:47 AM Turn left on Rock Creek Pkwy – END 2ND LOOP 17.3 8:01 AM 11:48 AM Merge onto Ohio Dr SW 18.1 8:03 AM 11:53 AM Merge onto Independence Ave SW 18.4 8:04 AM 11:55 AM Turn right on 14th St SW 19.4 8:06 AM 12:16 PM Merge into 395 HOV Lanes 20.0 8:08 AM 12:20 PM Turnaround on HOV Lane near S. Fern St overpass 21.8 8:12 AM 12:31 PM Exit HOV Lanes and merge onto 14th St SW 23.4 8:16 AM 12:41 PM Turn left onto Independence Ave SW 23.9 8:17 AM 12:44 PM FINISH @ Independence Ave (west of W. Basin Dr) 24.6 8:19 AM 12:48 PM

Those looking to park in the area should be aware that tight restrictions will be in place. Police urge drivers to pay attention to the posted emergency no-parking signs. All vehicles parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed, the police said.

For a map of the event, visit the triathlon’s website.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.