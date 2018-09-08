DC police release video of car, suspect in shooting that hurt 6-year-old girl

D.C. police need help identifying the suspect and locating the vehicle in connection with the shooting of a girl in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police need help identifying the suspect and locating the vehicle in connection with the shooting of a girl in Southeast D.C.

It happened on Thursday on the 2700 block of Langston Place. Police responded to a shooting just before 9:30 p.m. and located a 6-year-old girl with a gun shot wound.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police released a video of the shooting. In the video, a person can be seen getting out of the car’s passenger side and pointing a gun. A blurred image can be seen moving behind the suspect’s car.

Anyone with information on the car or the suspect should call police at 202-727-9099.

See the video below.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.