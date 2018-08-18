Police: Man stabbed, killed in Northeast DC

Around 4:35 a.m. Saturday, D.C. police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast.

WASHINGTON — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday in Northeast D.C., police said.

Around 4:35 a.m. Saturday, D.C. police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast. There, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later learned that the offense happened a block away, in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast.

Anyone with information about this case can call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent through the department’s text tip line at 50411.

