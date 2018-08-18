202
Home » Washington, DC News » Police: Man stabbed, killed…

Police: Man stabbed, killed in Northeast DC

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim August 18, 2018 7:04 pm 08/18/2018 07:04pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday in Northeast D.C., police said.

Around 4:35 a.m. Saturday, D.C. police said officers responded to a report of an unconscious person in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast. There, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators later learned that the offense happened a block away, in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast.

Anyone with information about this case can call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent through the department’s text tip line at 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime deadly stabbing fatal dc stabbing Local News Northeast DC Teta Alim Washington, DC News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500