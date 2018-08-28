Off-duty officer assaulted in DC even after identifying himself

Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said three suspects assaulted an off-duty officer on his scooter in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. See photos of the suspects.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for the suspects involved in the assault of an off-duty officer Friday afternoon in Southeast.

Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, police said an off-duty officer was on his scooter in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue in Southeast D.C. There, three suspects approached him and began to assault him.

When he identified himself as a law enforcement officer, police said the suspects continued to assault him before running off.

Police did not specify what kind of officer the victim was, but NBC Washington reported that he was a federal officer.

Police are also calling the attack an attempted carjacking.

Below is an image of the suspects captured on surveillance video.

D.C. police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects or knows about the assault to call 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.