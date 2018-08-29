Beach Drive reopens after crash in Northwest

The crash near the entrance to the National Zoo occurred just before 6 a.m. Three ambulances were called to the scene, though no injuries were serious, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

The crash near the entrance to the National Zoo occurred just before 6 a.m. Three ambulances were called to the scene, though no injuries were serious, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

WASHINGTON — Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. is has been reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles caused a closure between Porter Street and Harvard Street.

The crash near the entrance to the National Zoo occurred just before 6 a.m.

Three ambulances were called to the scene, though no injuries were serious, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.