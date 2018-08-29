202
Beach Drive reopens after crash in Northwest

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP August 29, 2018 6:21 am
The crash near the entrance to the National Zoo occurred just before 6 a.m. Three ambulances were called to the scene, though no injuries were serious, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

WASHINGTON — Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. is has been reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles caused a closure between Porter Street and Harvard Street.

The crash near the entrance to the National Zoo occurred just before 6 a.m.

Three ambulances were called to the scene, though no injuries were serious, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.

beach drive Local News rock creek parkway Washington, DC News

