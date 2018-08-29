Beach Drive reopens after crash in Northwest

The crash near the entrance to the National Zoo occurred just before 6 a.m. Three ambulances were called to the scene, though no injuries were serious, according to D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo.
WASHINGTON — Beach Drive in Northwest D.C. is has been reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles caused a closure between Porter Street and Harvard Street.
