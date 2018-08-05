5 men sentenced for drug sales in area near Nationals Park

The sentences range from two to 33 years. Three more people who pleaded guilty in the case still await sentencing.

WASHINGTON — Five D.C. men who pleaded guilty to federal charges related to drug sales near Nationals Park learned their sentences this week.

They admitted to taking part in the trafficking of PCP, crack cocaine and heroin within a mile radius of the intersection of Half and Q streets Southwest, which is one block west of the ballpark.

The investigation was launched in 2017 by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and D.C. police following an uptick in drug sales and violence in the area around the King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street Southwest.

Kione Banks, 21, was sentenced to two years, nine months for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute PCP. He also pleaded guilty to a weapons charge related to a series of armed robberies at convenience stores in Prince George’s County, and awaits sentencing in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on that charge.

Raymond Boston, 27, was sentenced to two years for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute PCP.

Jerome Fuller, 33, was sentenced to five years and three months for distribution of PCP.

Damion Littman, 32, was sentenced to three years and one month for distribution of PCP.

Morriko Washington, 24, was sentenced to five years for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense.



Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect Banks’ time sentenced.

