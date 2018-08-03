3 men sentenced in 2015 DC shooting that killed AU grad

The three men who pleaded guilty to a 2015 shootout that killed a local college graduate were sentenced in D.C. Superior Court on Monday morning.

Andre Dudley, 22, Marcus King, 22, and Christopher Proctor, 28, each were sentenced for single counts of voluntary manslaughter while armed and two counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say Dudley, the shooter, started opening fire that day as part of a gang dispute. After his arrest, court records show, he attacked a new prisoner by stabbing him multiple times. A judge ruled Monday that he will serve time for both of those crimes consecutively for the next 20 years.

King and Proctor received 14 years and 17 and a half years respectively.

On Aug. 15, 2015, Matthew Shlonsky, 23, was walking to a concert at the Howard Theatre in D.C. just before 5 p.m. when he was hit by a bullet from a shooting that erupted in front of a liquor store near 7th and S streets in Northwest.

Shlonsky’s friends told police that they heard gunfire and turned to see a man standing up through the sunroof of the car he was driving, waving a gun.

Two other men returned fire, and witnesses said they were diving for cover. It was only moments before Shlonsky’s friends realized that he had been fatally hit by a stray bullet that went through his chest.

Shlonsky, a 2014 American University graduate, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shlonsky’s parents reportedly will not be in Washington for the sentencing, writing to the judge that they do not want to be in the same building as the three men.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

