Video: National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang plays in snow

WASHINGTON — The National Zoo’s giant panda Mei Xiang was caught on video playing around in the D.C. snow this Saturday.

The video shows Mei Xiang running, rolling and somersaulting around in ice-covered leaves.

The National Zoo says in a statement that most of the animals at their zoo are selected with D.C.’s year-round climate in mind, ensuring the animal’s ability to survive the weather. The indoor exhibits are warmed with heat in the winter and cooled with air conditioning in the summer. But ultimately, it’s up the animals’ caretakers.

The giant pandas specifically are native to the cold climate of the western Chinese mountains. They are known for being more active in the wintertime.

For more information about the location and hours of the National Zoo, visit their website. To continue following Mei Xiang and the other giant pandas, visit the National Zoo's panda cam.

