Firefighters evacuate Adams Morgan building in blaze

By Abigail Constantino December 23, 2017 4:45 am 12/23/2017 04:45am
WASHINGTON — A compromised roof forced firefighters to evacuate a burning commercial building in Adams Morgan.

It happened in the 2400 block of 18th Street NW. D.C. Fire and EMS responded Friday night to a fire in the attic of a one-story building that had several stores.

Firefighters opened the roof and pulled the ceiling with hooks to expose the fire. But the roof became compromised, and personnel evacuated the building.

They continued to fight the fire from the outside, while waiting for the green light from fire investigators to search for the cause and origin of the blaze.

They went back inside the building after a few hours. The fire was largely under control after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The firefighters were checked out medically. There were no reported injuries.

Below is the area where the fire happened.

adams morgan fire Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
