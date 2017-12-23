Firefighters evacuate Adams Morgan building in blaze

WASHINGTON — A compromised roof forced firefighters to evacuate a burning commercial building in Adams Morgan.



2nd Alarm update 18th St NW. Opening roof and pulling ceilings below with hooks to expose fire. Still considerable active fire pic.twitter.com/C8xb5ywC8O — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) December 23, 2017 D.C. Fire and EMS open the roof and pull ceilings to expose the fire in a one-story building in Adams Morgan. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS via Twitter)

It happened in the 2400 block of 18th Street NW. D.C. Fire and EMS responded Friday night to a fire in the attic of a one-story building that had several stores.

Firefighters opened the roof and pulled the ceiling with hooks to expose the fire. But the roof became compromised, and personnel evacuated the building.

They continued to fight the fire from the outside, while waiting for the green light from fire investigators to search for the cause and origin of the blaze.

They went back inside the building after a few hours. The fire was largely under control after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The firefighters were checked out medically. There were no reported injuries.

