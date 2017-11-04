201.5
Police: Off-duty DC officer shot and killed in Baltimore

By Nahal Amouzadeh November 4, 2017 11:39 am 11/04/2017 11:39am
Officer Tony Anthony Mason Jr, 40, was shot and killed in Baltimore. (Courtesy Metro police)

WASHINGTON — A Metro police officer was shot and killed Saturday morning while off-duty in West Baltimore.

Baltimore officers found 40-year-old Sgt. Tony Anthony Mason Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, as well as a 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg around 12:45 a.m.

Both victims were transported to a hospital. Mason died from his injuries. The woman was treated.

According to Baltimore police, investigators believe the victims were sitting inside a parked car on the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue when the unknown suspect approached and began shooting.

Baltimore police are asking that anyone with information call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.

Below is a map of where officers found the two victims.

baltimore police Baltimore, MD News crime crime news homicide Latest News Local News Maryland News nahal amouzadeh Washington, DC News
