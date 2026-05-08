Sports on TV for May 9 – 10

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Geelong
1 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Richmond
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: France Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Le Mans, France
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2:10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Indianapolis Grand Prix – Race 2, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
4 p.m.
CW — NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: Mission 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Sonsio Grand Prix, IMS Road Course, Indianapolis
BOWLING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Ballard Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Cheetah Championship – Match Play, Bloomington, Minn.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Cheetah Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at South Carolina
4 p.m.
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
7 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Georgia
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Arizona St.
9:30 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at UCLA
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Albany at North Carolina, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Army at Penn St., First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Johns Hopkins at Cornell, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Richmond, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Newark, Del.
ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Oklahoma City
ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlottesville, Va.
ESPN2 — Sun Belt Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lafayette, La.
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, College Park, Md.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Lexington, Ky.
CYCLING
4:30 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 2
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 3
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Tedy’s Team Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, Third Round, Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Third Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Third Round, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, N.J.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Denver at Utah
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Arizona (7:15 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Diego (7:15 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 3
PEACOCK — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Detroit at Cleveland, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Second Round: Carolina at Philadelphia, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference Second Round: Carolina at Philadelphia, Game 4
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado at Minnesota, Game 3
TRUTV — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado at Minnesota, Game 3
SAILING
8 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 5 – Day 1 (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship Playoffs: Southampton at Middlesbrough, Semifinal – Leg 1
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — English League One Playoffs: Stockport County at Stevenage, Semifinal – Leg 1
10 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Manchester United at Sunderland
USA — English Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Championship: Cavalry at Pacific, Preliminary Round
9 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: D.C. United at Nashville SC
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Liga MX Playoffs: Atlas at Cruz Azul, Quarterfinal – Leg 2, Mexico City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Boston at NJ/NY Gotham
8:45 p.m.
ION — NWSL: San Diego at Angel City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 2nd Round; WTA 3rd Round
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
UFL FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
FOX — Louisville at DC
8 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Birmingham
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ION — Major League Volleyball Playoffs: Omaha vs. Dallas, Championship, Frisco, Texas
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Indiana
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Las Vegas
9 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Portland
_____
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 10
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: France Grand Prix, Le Mans, France
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
NBC — AMA Supercross Championship: Round 17, Salt Lake City
BOWLING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Monacelli Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Chameleon Championship – Match Play, Bloomington, Minn.
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour: Chameleon Championship – Finals, Bloomington, Minn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
BTN — Washington at Penn St.
Noon
ESPN2 — Texas at Tennessee
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
3 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Clemson
SECN — LSU at Georgia
6 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Jacksonville at Notre Dame, First Round
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Marist at Princeton, First Round
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Yale at Syracuse, First Round
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgetown at Virginia, First Round
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Softball Selection Special
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
TRUTV — UCI: Giro D’Italia, Stage 3
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: 2026 Tedy’s Team Bassmaster Elite at Lake Murray, Columbia, S.C.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship, Final Round, Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain
Noon
FOX — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
1 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Country Club, West Caldwell, N.J.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: Truist Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round, Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle, S.C.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Woodlands Country Club (Tournament Course), The Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NLL Playoffs: Georgia at Halifax, Semifinal, Game 3 (if necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Washington at Miami (12:10 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Washington at Miami (12:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR St. Louis at San Diego (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Detroit at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Detroit at Kansas City (7:20 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NBA Draft Lottery
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Philadelphia, Game 4
7:30 p.m.
NBC — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 4
PEACOCK — Western Conference Semifinal: San Antonio at Minnesota, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Second Round: Buffalo at Montreal, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas at Anaheim, Game 4
SAILING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: Event 5 – Day 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — Scottish Premiership: Rangers at Celtic
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Aston Villa at Burnley
USA — English Premier League: Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest
11:30 a.m.
USA — English Premier League: Arsenal at West Ham United
2:55 p.m.
ESPN — La Liga: Real Madrid at Barcelona
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:20 a.m.
FS2 — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais, Final, Valenciennes, France
12:25 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Chicago at Kansas City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 3rd Round
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Rome-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
UFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Orlando at Houston
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
USA — Las Vegas at Los Angeles
_____
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