Munteanu nets 2 goals as D.C. United powers past NYCFC 2-0

Louis Munteanu scored two goals, and Sean Johnson had four saves as D.C. United beat New York City FC 2-0 on Sunday in the first meeting between the clubs this season.

D.C. United forward Louis Munteanu in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) D.C. United forward Louis Munteanu in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Philadelphia Union, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Munteanu scored two goals, and Sean Johnson had four saves as D.C. United beat New York City FC 2-0 on Sunday in the first meeting between the clubs this season.

Munteanu opened the scoring in the 29th minute, finishing a shot from the center of the box to give D.C. United a 1-0 lead. He added a goal from the penalty spot in the 75th minute, firing a shot to the bottom right post to go up 2-0.

D.C. United (4-4-3), which beat Orlando City 3-2 last time out, has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

D.C. United just 34.9% possession but held a 19-8 edge in shots.

New York City (3-5-3) pushed after halftime and created several late chances, including headers in stoppage time, but Johnson preserved his third clean sheet of the season.

D.C. United’s defense recorded 12 clearances and seven blocked shots while limiting open looks down the stretch.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.