Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Turner help Revolution edge D.C. United 1-0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alhassan Yusuf scored in the first half and Matt Turner made it stand up for the…

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alhassan Yusuf scored in the first half and Matt Turner made it stand up for the New England Revolution in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Yusuf scored with a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 35th minute to give New England a lead it never relinquished. Yusuf’s second goal this season came with assists from Dor Turgeman — his second of the season — and defender Will Sands, his first. Yusuf has four goals in 47 career matches.

Turner totaled five saves in his 117th career start for New England (3-3-0) — three of them in the first half. Two of Turner’s 26 clean sheets in 118 starts for the club have come this season.

Sean Johnson, fourth on the all-time list for appearances by a goalkeeper, saved three shots in his first season with DC United (2-4-1).

The Revolution have lost all three road matches in their first season under coach Marko Mitrović, but they have outscored their opponents 10-1 in winning their first three at home.

The all-time series is knotted at 42-42-17.

DC United has scored only four goals this season and was coming off a 4-0 loss to FC Dallas.

Up next

DC United: Visits the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

New England: Hosts the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

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