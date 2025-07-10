DC United fires head coach Troy Lesesne after less than 2 seasons

The decision to fire Lesesne comes hours after United was knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night, losing to Nashville 5-2 in the quarterfinals despite having an early two-goal lead.

D.C. United has fired head coach Troy Lesesne Thursday, midway through his second season with the MLS club.

D.C. United has started looking for a new head coach; in the meantime academy director Kevin Flanagan will temporarily fill the role, according to a news release from the club

Assistant coach Zach Prince has also departed the club, according to the news release.

“After internal discussions, we have decided to part ways with Troy and go in a different direction as a club,” Ally Mackay, D.C. United general manager wrote in a statement. “Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately, with a focus on identifying a leader who aligns with our club’s identity and long-term vision.”

United (4-10-6) is winless in their last five matches across all competitions and have only won twice at home. Lesesne entered the 2025 season with an overhauled roster and has been without striker, and last year’s Golden Boot winner, Christian Benteke for seven games due to injuries.

United ranks at the bottom of the league in goals scored (17) and goals allowed (39) while not converting a goal in their last six home matches. With 15 games remaining and currently sitting in 12th place in a 15-team Eastern Conference, United is in danger of missing out of the MLS playoffs for a sixth consecutive season.

“Absolutely not satisfied,” Lesesne said Saturday after United’s scoreless draw against Atlanta. “We wanted all three points today and that was the focus.”

The Washington Post first reported Lesesne’s dismissal following the Nashville lost. Multiple outlets report Swiss manager René Weiler will look to take over the role as the club’s new head coach. Weiler previously was the sporting director at Swiss club Servette, but has experience coaching at Belgian giants Anderlecht and Egyptian side Al Ahly.

D.C. becomes the fourth MLS team to let go of their head coach during the season this year, joining St. Louis, Kansas City and Montreal.

In Lesesne’s first season in charge, D.C. finished in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, tying in points with Atlanta, but missing out on the postseason due to a goal differential tiebreaker. United surrendered 70 goals, third most in MLS, leading to a roster overhaul.

Instead of signing one big name, general manager Ally Mackay chose a thrifty approach, using league budget mechanisms, trades and free agency to add as many players as possible. However, United kicked off the season winning two of its first 10 matches in league play, leaving it at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

When asked about his job security on April 24, Lesesne said D.C. started the season in a “rough patch” but believed that the work done this year was proof concept that the club could make its first playoff appearance in five seasons.

“I cannot put time and energy in a decision that ultimately isn’t going to be made by me,” Lesesne said in April. “When you are a manager and you are in this position, you’re only trying to extend time. Hopefully with more results, you can extend that time for many months and years to come.”

