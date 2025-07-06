Atlanta United and DC United play to 0-0 tie

Luis Barraza had his third shutout of the season for D.C. United on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with Atlanta United.

D.C. United (4-10-7) snapped a three-game losing streak — during which the club was outscored 10-1 — but was shut out for the third consecutive game.

Atlanta had 58% possession but was outshot 8-7.

D.C.’s Conner Antley hit the post with a shot from the right side of the area in the seventh minute.

Atlanta (4-10-5) has been outscored 9-1 during its current four-game winless streak. Brad Guzan stopped one shot and the 40-year-old goalkeeper had his second shutout of the season.

