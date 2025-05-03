Live Radio
Benteke and Kijima each score in first-half stoppage time for D.C. United in 2-1 win over Rapids

The Associated Press

May 3, 2025, 11:16 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Benteke and Hosei Kijima each scored a goal in first-half stoppage time Saturday night to help D.C. United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1.

D.C. United (3-5-3) won for just the second time since it beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on March 8.

David Schnegg played an arcing ball-in that was deflected before Benteke bounced a header off the ground and inside the back post in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time. About three minutes later, Kijima ducked in front of defender Matti Peltola at the last second and put away a volley from near the penalty spot that rolled off the fingertips of goalkeeper Zack Steffen into the net to give D.C. United a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Colorado’s Darren Yapi opened the scoring with a header from point-blank range in the 43rd minutes. On the counter-attack, Rafael Navarro tried to slip a shot from the right side of the area inside the near post, but goalkeeper Luis Barraza swatted it away. Navarro secured the rebound along the goal line and then lofted a cross to Yapi for the finish from the back post.

The Rapids (4-3-4) had their three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

