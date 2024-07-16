DC United defender, captain Steve Birnbaum to retire after 11 seasons

D.C. United defender and captain Steve Birnbaum is retiring from professional soccer after 11 seasons.

In a statement to WTOP, the 33-year-old said he will play his final game on July 20 during United’s friendly match against Scottish champions Celtic FC, when he will be honored at halftime. D.C. United Co-Chairman and CEO Jason Levien said Birnbaum will move into a position within the club.

“He has been a pillar in our backline and more importantly he has been an exceptional leader and human being in our community,” Levien said in a statement. “I want to congratulate Steven on a stellar playing career and thank him for his years of dedication to D.C. United on the field.”

Birnbaum was drafted second overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft and spent his entire career in D.C. In 11 seasons, he’s appeared in 262 MLS matches, scored 13 goals with seven assists, 488 interceptions and 1,216 clearances.

Birnbaum underwent surgery during the offseason on his left knee but re-aggravated the injury in United’s match against Toronto FC on June 1. He appeared in six games this season, starting in four and has one assist.

