Kerwin Vargas, Kristijan Kahlina lead Charlotte to 1-0 victory over DC United

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kerwin Vargas scored during first-half stoppage time and Kristijan Kahlina made it stand up for Charlotte FC in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday night.

Charlotte (8-6-4) waited until the seventh minute of stoppage time to take a halftime lead. Vargas used an assist from defender Jere Uronen to score for a third time this season.

Kahlina finished with one save to earn his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season for Charlotte.

Alex Bono stopped one shot for DC United (4-7-7), which saw its winless streak reach six.

The two clubs split a pair of matches last season with both winning at home. DC United is winless in three all-time trips to Charlotte.

Charlotte and Kahlina did not allow a goal in a five-match unbeaten streak before losing to the New York Red Bulls. The club bounced back to beat Atlanta United 3-2 behind Liel Abada’s two-goal effort its last time out.

DC United returns home to play Atlanta United on Wednesday. Charlotte will host Orlando City on Wednesday.

