Atlanta United visits Saint Louis City SC following shutout victory

Atlanta United FC (5-8-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (3-6-9, 13th in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Saint Louis -114, Atlanta United FC +263, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out D.C. United 1-0, Atlanta United visits Saint Louis City SC.

Saint Louis is 3-3-4 in home games. Saint Louis is 1-3-1 when it scores just one goal.

United is 2-3-3 in road games. United ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 25 goals led by Giorgos Giakoumakis with five.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has five goals and two assists for Saint Louis. Tomas Totland has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Giakoumakis has scored five goals for United. Thiago Almada has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 1-5-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Tomas Ostrak (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured).

United: Tyler Wolff (injured), Bartosz Slisz (injured), Luis Abram (injured), Stian Gregersen (injured), Saba Lobzhanidze (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

