McVey’s first goal of the season helps D.C. United to 1-1 tie with Fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christopher McVey scored his first goal of the season for D.C. United on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie with the Chicago Fire.

Mateusz Klich chipped a free kick from near midfield into the area, where Steven Birnbaum flicked a header toward the goal and McVey finished with a one-touch shot from the top of the 6-yard box to make it 1-0 in the 20th minute.

McVey scored one goal in 50 appearances for Inter Miami over the past two seasons before D.C. United traded for the 27-year-old Swedish defender in February.

Andrew Gutman, on the left side, played a cross to the top of the penalty area where Acosta tapped a one-touch pass to Hugo Cuypers, who immediately tapped it back to Acosta, who slipped a roller inside the post to make it 1-1 in the 53rd minute.

Alex Bono had two saves for D.C. United.

Chris Brady, a 20-year-old homegrown, stopped four shots for the Fire.

The Fire (2-8-5) snapped a four-game losing streak but are winless in eight straight.

D.C. United (4-5-6) is winless with two losses in its last three games.

