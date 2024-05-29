Ibrahim, Lassiter help lead Montreal to 4-2 victory over DC United

Sunusi Ibrahim scored a goal in each half, Ariel Lassiter added a goal and two assists to help offset a pair of first-half goals by Christian Benteke and propel CF Montreal to a 4-2 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night.

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim scored a goal in each half, Ariel Lassiter added a goal and two assists to help offset a pair of first-half goals by Christian Benteke and propel CF Montreal to a 4-2 victory over D.C. United on Wednesday night.

Lassister took a pass from Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and scored his third goal of the season to give Montreal (4-7-4) the lead in the 6th minute.

Benteke scored in the 29th minute to pull DC United (4-6-6) even. Benteke used assists from defender Lucas Bartlett and Aaron Herrera to find the net.

Montreal regained the lead in the 34th minute when Ibrahim used an assist from defender Ruan to score. Mathieu Choinière gave Montreal a 3-1 lead in the 38th minute, taking a pass from Lassiter to score his second goal this season.

Benteke scored off an assist from Jared Stroud in the 42nd minute to get DC United within a goal, but defender Matti Peltola was tagged with a red card in the fifth minute of stoppage time to force United to play a man down in the second half.

Benteke’s 13th goal ties him with Real Salt Lake’s Cristian Arango for the league lead. Arango and RSL were set to play the Seattle Sounders on the road later Wednesday night. No other United player has more than one goal so far this season.

Ibrahim finished off his brace in the 73rd minute for the two-goal lead. His fourth goal of the campaign came with an assist from Lassiter.

Jonathan Sirois saved two shots for Montreal. Alex Bono had one save for DC United.

Montreal’s victory knots the all-time series at 11-11-9, including 6-4-3 at home.

Montreal began the day with a minus-14 goal differential.

DC United returns home to host Toronto FC on Saturday. Montreal travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

