DC United hires Troy Lesesne as new head coach

Troy Lesesne, who formally led the New York Red Bulls, will replace Wayne Rooney as D.C. United's new head coach entering the 2024 season.

In a statement, Lesesne acknowledged the passion of the team’s supporters and said that he looks forward to to delivering the “results they deserve.”

“I know there is a lot of work ahead of us in the next few weeks as we prepare for the 2024 season and I’m looking forward to getting started,” Lesesne said.

Lesesne becomes the 10th permanent head coach in club history. His hiring ends an over three-month coaching search after United and Wayne Rooney agreed to part ways at the end of the 2023 season, when the Black and Red failed to make the MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Lesesne took over coaching duties in New York last May, following the removal of Gerhard Struber, and led D.C.’s rivals to a 10-9-4 record. Despite helping the Red Bulls reach the playoffs for a record 14th straight season, Lesesne was fired in November.

The South Carolina native was selected out of a field of candidates that reportedly featured former D.C. United head coach Bruce Arena and former El Salvador men’s national team manager Hugo Pérez

Club officials told WTOP that United plans to present Lesesne in a news conference on Thursday.

It’s the first head coach hire in Ally Mackay’s tenure as United’s general manager. Mackay, hired in November, was given the responsibility by club ownership to identify players for roster construction and to lead the search for a new head coach.

MacKay cited Lesesne’s “impressive pedigree in American soccer and said in a statement that his “high-pressing tactical approach and player-first managerial style make him the best candidate to lead this club.”

Before joining New York in 2022 as an assistant coach, Lesesne was the head coach for New Mexico United of the USL Championship for three seasons. After leading the Black and Yellow to the conference semifinals in 2020, he was named the league’s co-coach of the year.

The Athletic first reported Lesesne’s hire last week.

D.C. United’s season begins at home on Feb. 24 against New England.

