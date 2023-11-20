DC United hires Ally Mackay as its new GM, tasked to hire new coach

D.C. United hires Nashville SC assistant general manager Ally MacKay to lead the soccer club as they look to rebound after missing the MLS playoffs.

Mackay becomes the youngest active general manager in Major League Soccer at 37 years old. He will also become the club’s chief soccer officer, taking over for Dave Kasper, whose been with the club for over 20 years.

According to a news release, Mackay will report directly to ownership and be in charge of roster makeup, player recruitment and talent identification as well as the search for a new head coach.

Mackay, originally from London, worked as a player agent for Stellar Group for five years before joining Nashville in 2019. The agency represents several notable players including former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale and English international Jordan Pickford.

As an assistant general manager with Nashville, he helped construct its roster for its inaugural season in 2020 and assisted with the signing of German forward Hany Mukhtar, who became the 2022 MLS MVP and the 2022 MLS Golden Boot winner with 23 goals. With Mackay and general manager Mike Jacobs at the helm, the Boys In Gold have made the playoffs all four years since joining MLS and finished the 2023 Leagues Cup as runners-up.

D.C. United co-chairman and CEO Jason Levien said in a statement Mackay possesses all of the qualities the club looked for to lead the Black and Red.

“His experience from multiple perspectives, having served both in an MLS front office and as a player agent, will be valuable as it relates to culture building and identifying, supporting and harnessing talent,” Levien said. “He is full of energy and passion for this opportunity. We are thrilled to welcome Ally and his family to the D.C. United family.”

Now, as United’s new general manager, MacKay will be taking charge of a club that have not made a playoff appearance in four years. First on his agenda will be hiring a new head coach after the club and manager Wayne Rooney agreed to part ways at the end of the 2023 season.

“As I take on this role, it’s extremely motivating to reflect on the unmatched tradition and past successes of D.C. United,” Mackay said in a statement. “I have high expectations for myself and for the club and a strong belief that we can grow quickly and sustainably in the direction we and our fanbase demand.”

United has been without a general manager since dismissing Lucy Rushton last year, kicking off a yearslong search to fill in the role. Kasper and technical director Stewart Mairs oversaw player personnel decisions this past season.

Mackay’s arrival comes a season after the club’s philosophy in player spending has changed. In previous years, D.C. was known as a thrifty club. However, last year, United finished in 10th in spending in the 29-team league and filled up all its three designated player roster slots — players that don’t count against the salary cap.

Coming into this offseason, United will have a designated player slot available to use following the departure of Taxi Fountas in August. D.C. must also decide if it plans to retain midfielder Gabriel Pirani, whose loan from Brazilian side Santos expires in December.

Other roster considerations Mackay will need to work involves several of the club’s homegrown talents. Defender and Prince George’s County, Maryland, native Donovan Pines is reportedly interested in seeking a move to Europe if a new deal cannot be reached.

Meanwhile, winger Andy Najar, of Alexandria, Virginia, told reporters in October he needed to “fix my situation with D.C.” United must decide if it plans to opt in to the final year on Najar’s current deal.

Mackay’s hiring was first reported by The Washington Post on Friday.