DC United parts ways with forward Taxi Fountas after allegations of slur use found credible

MLS said they determined there were "credible allegations" that Fountas, who had been placed on administrative leave, used discriminatory language. His contract has been terminated by United, effective immediately.

D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) runs to the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP/Alex Brandon)

D.C. United has parted ways with forward Taxi Fountas after a league investigation determined that there was credible evidence that he used a racial slur toward another player.

“There is no place for racism, homophobia, misogyny or discrimination of any kind in our sport and world,” the statement said, adding that the club does not tolerate “any acts of this nature.”

The Athletic was the first to report on Fountas’ dismissal from United.

Fountas and teammate Nigel Robertha were placed on paid administrative leave on July 21 while MLS investigated possible violations of league policy.

The Washington Post reported an altercation between the players after D.C.’s 4-0 loss against the New England Revolution on July 15. After both players exchanged words on the field during the game, the issue continued in the locker room, where Robertha struck Fountas with a foam roller. Fountas then began using expletives, The Washington Post reports.

Robertha was allowed to return to team activities three days later.

Following D.C.’s 3-0 loss against Liga MX side Pumas on July 29, head coach Wayne Rooney said the club was giving Robertha “all the support” and left the investigation in the team and league’s hands. The altercation occurred a day after United fired head athletic trainer Reade Whitney after the team said he made a discriminatory hand gesture in a photo posted on social media.

“It’s been a very difficult couple of weeks for the club,” Rooney said.

It is the second time that Fountas has been investigated for an allegation of using discriminatory language. Last year, MLS investigated an allegation that Fountas said a slur toward Miami defender Damion Lowe during a match. The league said it found the allegation credible but could not find corroborating evidence, and Fountas was allowed to return for the 2023 season.

The 27-year-old Greek international joined United in 2022 as one of its designated players — players that earn more than what’s allowed by the team’s salary cap. He quickly adjusted to playing in MLS, scoring 12 goals and recording three assists in 21 games, earning him a spot on the All-Star team.

However, his 2022 season was cut short after the allegation against Inter Miami. According to the first investigation, Fountas “voluntarily remained separated” from United and missed its final two matches.

Fountas’ production faltered in 2023, only scoring six goals and providing one assist in 17 games. He also missed several matches due to international call-ups and injuries.

Fountas has not publicly commented on the recent allegations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

