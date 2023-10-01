Andreas Maxsø scores and Marko Ilic makes 5 saves in Rapids’ 1-0 win over Austin

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Andreas Maxsø scored in the 41st minute, Marko Ilic made five saves and the Colorado…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Andreas Maxsø scored in the 41st minute, Marko Ilic made five saves and the Colorado Rapids beat Austin 1-0 on Saturday night for just their fifth victory of the season.

Colorado (5-15-11) has avoided defeat in eight of its last 10 home matches, with three victories, in all competitions. The only MLS team to win at Colorado since the beginning of June is Seattle, which recorded a 2-1 victory on Sept. 20.

Austin (9-14-8) is winless in 10 straight matches in all competitions, with seven losses, the longest run without a victory in club history.

Ilic recorded his second shutout of the season. Brad Stuver saved two of the three shots he faced for Austin.

The teams play again Wednesday, with the Rapids visiting Dallas while Austin hosts D.C. United.

