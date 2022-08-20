WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Home » DC United » Carranza's hat trick helps…

Carranza’s hat trick helps Union to 6-0 win over DC United

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 10:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Julian Carranza’s hat trick and Andre Blake’s two saves lifted the Philadelphia Union to a win over D.C. United on Saturday by a score of 6-0.

Carranza recorded his hat trick entirely in the second half for the Union (14-4-9), capped by a goal in the 74th minute. Carranza also recorded one assist in the game.

The Union also got one goal each from Cory Burke, Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag.

The 22-year-old Carranza — who scored three goals in his first two seasons combined, both with Inter Miami — has 12 goals this season, including two hat tricks.

Blake saved the two shots he faced for the Union. Rafael Romo had six saves for United.

Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the Colorado Rapids at home, while United visits Atlanta United on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal unions have a way to locate unrepresented employees, OPM says

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up