Osorio’s late goal helps Toronto net 2-2 draw with DC United

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 9:06 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jonathan Osorio scored in the 89th minute to help Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw with DC United on Saturday.

Osorio, who missed the previous three matches with a lower-body injury, was in the right place to tap in a rebound for the equalizer.

Edison Flores gave United (4-6-2) an early lead with a goal in the 7th minute, but Ayo Akinola pulled Toronto (3-7-3) even with a goal — his first since July — in the 36th minute.

United took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Michael Estrada in the 56th minute.

Toronto had three fewer shots than United but had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Bill Hamid saved four shots for United. Alex Bono had three saves for Toronto.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

