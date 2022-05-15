RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: G7 warn of grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since war | Russia takes losses
DC United rallies for 2-2 tie with Inter Miami

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 12:04 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas and Ola Kamara both notched their fifth goal of the season and D.C. United rallied from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on Saturday.

Inter Miami (3-6-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Leonardo Campana’s goal in the 31st minute and Damion Lowe’s score in the 45th. Fountas found the net in the third minute of stoppage time to pull United (4-5-1) within a goal at intermission.

Kamara’s equalizer came in the 74th minute with an assist from Russell Canouse.

Miami outshot United 10-9 with a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

Drake Callender had three saves for Miami. Bill Hamid made five saves for United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

