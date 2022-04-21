Germany’s Bayern Munich comes to Audi Field this summer for friendly with DC United

Germany’s Bayern Munich, one of the world’s most popular soccer teams, will play D.C. United in a friendly scheduled for July 20 at Audi Field.

Germany’s Bayern Munich, one of the world’s most popular soccer teams, will play D.C. United in a friendly scheduled for July 20 at Audi Field.

Bayern will be the most decorated team to ever play at Audi Field. With a record 31 German Bundesliga titles — and on its way to a 32nd — Bayern Munich has boasted some of the biggest names in world soccer including Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Lothar Matheus, Oliver Kahn, and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

They’ll be the biggest club to play D.C. United since the Black and Red hosted Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 at Fed Ex Field.

On its social media channels, Bayern Munich boasts more than 86 million followers and has 141 official fan clubs in the United States and Canada, more than any other European soccer team.

The match with D.C. United July will be part of Bayern’s preparation for the 2022-2023 Bundesliga season. Bayern is led by Polish international Robert Lewandowski, who has 32 goals so far this season, and features Canadian international Alphonso Davies, who got his start in Major League Soccer with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The match against Bayern will not be the only time United steps out of league play this summer. On June 1, 4 and 7, United will host the second annual Capital Cup, playing 14-time El Salvador Primera División Champions Club Deportivo Águila and one of the most successful clubs in the Guatemalan Liga Nacional, Club Xelajú.

The Bayern Munich game has a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Editor’s note: Dave Johnson does English play-by-play for D.C. United.