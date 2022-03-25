DC United reacquires Durkin

Midfielder Chris Durkin returns to D.C. United, agreeing to a three-year contract through 2024, with an option in 2025.

D.C. United has reacquired midfielder Chris Durkin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris back to the District after he started his professional career with us back in 2016,” said Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations.

Durkin agreed to a three-year contract through 2024, with an option in 2025.

Kasper said Durkin “picked up valuable experience in Belgium’s top division.”

“Chris rejoining the club will strengthen our roster as we push to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs in 2022,” Kasper said.

The team published a video montage welcoming Durkin back to D.C.