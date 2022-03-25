RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates: Ukrainian refugees watch Biden's Poland visit | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
Home » DC United » DC United reacquires Durkin

DC United reacquires Durkin

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 9:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. United has reacquired midfielder Chris Durkin.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris back to the District after he started his professional career with us back in 2016,” said Dave Kasper, D.C. United President of Soccer Operations.

Durkin agreed to a three-year contract through 2024, with an option in 2025.

Kasper said Durkin “picked up valuable experience in Belgium’s top division.”

“Chris rejoining the club will strengthen our roster as we push to qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs in 2022,” Kasper said.

The team published a video montage welcoming Durkin back to D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Multibillion-dollar military moving contract delayed again after losing bidder sues

IRS brings teleworking staff back to office in phased reentry starting in May

DoD takes on suicide with monumental independent committee

USPS doubles initial order for electric vehicles under next-generation fleet contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up